3 elevated risotto recipes for your Valentine's Day dinner

Tanner Agar from Rye in Lower Greenville joined Good Day to share three risotto recipes that will help you level up your Valentine's Day dinner at home.

Risotto is perfect for people who think they can't cook. All you need to be able to do is boil water and stir, then elevate it with what you mix in.

Cacio e Pepe Risotto

1.5 Cups Arborio rice

1 Tbls minced garlic

1 quart of vegetable stock

3 cups grated parmesan

2 oz ground pink peppercorns

Put the butter in a pan over medium high heat until melted. Add the rice and raise the heat to high. Toast the rice until it starts to brown and smells like toast, about a minute.

Add 3 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the remaining stock, cheese, and pink peppercorns.

Aggressively stir with a wooden spoon to develop the starch and create the creamy risotto texture.

Squid Ink Risotto

1.5 Cups Arborio rice

1 Tbls minced garlic

1 quart of vegetable stock

8 g squid or cuttlefish ink

Put the butter in a pan over medium high heat until melted. Add the rice and raise the heat to high. Toast the rice until it starts to brown and smells like toast, about a minute.

Add 3 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the remaining stock and ink.

Aggressively stir with a wooden spoon to develop the starch and create the creamy risotto texture.

Serve as is but best with roasted fish and vegetables.

Wild Mushroom, Hazelnut, and Cold Brew Coffee Risotto

1.5 Cups Arborio rice

1 Tbls minced garlic

3 cups of vegetable stock

1 cup cold brew coffee

4 oz roasted and chopped hazelnuts

10 oz roasted and chopped mushrooms

Salt to taste

Put the butter in a pan over medium high heat until melted. Add the rice and raise the heat to high. Toast the rice until it starts to brown and smells like toast, about a minute.

Add 3 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the cold brew coffee

Aggressively stir with a wooden spoon to develop the starch and create the creamy risotto texture. Add salt to taste

Fold in the mushrooms and serve; garnishing with the hazelnuts.

Serve as is but also great alongside any protein.