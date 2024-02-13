Red velvet pancake recipe for Valentine's Day

The way to many people's hearts is through their stomachs. That's why the chef at a popular diner in Downtown Dallas is cooking up pancakes with a Valentine's Day twist.

Chef Ennis Hogan from Overeasy in the Statler Hotel shows how to make heart-shaped red velvet pancakes with a warm cream cheese anglaise.

The pancakes will be available at the restaurant on Valentine's Day.

Red Velvet Pancake Mix

2 1/2 cups of flour

3 Tsp baking powder

3 Tbsp of cocoa powder

3 Tsp baking soda

1/2 cup of sugar

2 1/2cups of buttermilk

3 large eggs

2 Tsp of red food coloring

2 Tsp of vanilla extract

2 Tbsp of oil

In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar.

In another bowl mix together eggs, buttermilk, food coloring, vanilla, melted butter.

Add the dry to wet and mix through.

