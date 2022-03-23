Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: 1 Dressing, 2 Meals

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Chef Rassas makes salad dressing that doubles as sauce

A former MasterChef contestant known for private luxury dinners in Dallas is sharing a recipe to make your life a little easier. Chef Rami Rassas' red wine vinaigrette doubles as a sauce.

Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette 

DALLAS - Ingredients

  • Chili sauce 1.5 cup
  • Red wine vinegar 2 1/2 cup
  • Olive oil 1/2 cup
  • Salt 1 tbsp
  • Pepper 1 tbsp
  • Dry oregano 1 tbsp
  • Dry parsley 1 tbsp
  • Dry basil 1 tbsp
  • Granulated garlic 1 tbsp
  • Sugar 1 tbsp
  • Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Instructions

In a large sauce bowl, add all wet and dry ingredients and whisk till thoroughly mixed.

Sautéed Shrimp

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs of Shrimp preferred sizes 8/12
  • 1/2 cup of Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette
  • 1 tbspn of Mexican seasoning (chili lime)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Fresh Cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

Add 2 tbsp olive oil to the pan, sear FIRST then finish off with vinaigrette. Using ½ cup of the Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette, sauté shrimp in a pan for 2-3 minutes on each side, plate with fresh cilantro to garnish and 1 tbspn Mexican seasoning (chili lime).

Chicken Tacos

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette
  • 1.5 cups Mexican crema
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • hot sauce to taste
  • 1 lb. of coleslaw
  • 1 lb. chicken thighs
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Tortillas
  • Fresh cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

Sauce: Take 1 cup of Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette and add 1.5 cups of Mexican crema, 1/4 cup lime juice, and hot sauce to taste (add at your preferred spice level.) Then mix with 1 lb. of coleslaw. 

Taco: Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and  sear for 5-7 minutes on each side on medium heat. Then slice or shred.

Assembling taco: first place sliced or shredded chicken on tortilla, add Mexican crema coleslaw vinaigrette, garnish with fresh cilantro. 