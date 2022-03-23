Recipe: 1 Dressing, 2 Meals
Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- Chili sauce 1.5 cup
- Red wine vinegar 2 1/2 cup
- Olive oil 1/2 cup
- Salt 1 tbsp
- Pepper 1 tbsp
- Dry oregano 1 tbsp
- Dry parsley 1 tbsp
- Dry basil 1 tbsp
- Granulated garlic 1 tbsp
- Sugar 1 tbsp
- Minced garlic 2 tbsp
Instructions
In a large sauce bowl, add all wet and dry ingredients and whisk till thoroughly mixed.
Sautéed Shrimp
Ingredients
- 2 lbs of Shrimp preferred sizes 8/12
- 1/2 cup of Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette
- 1 tbspn of Mexican seasoning (chili lime)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Fresh Cilantro (to garnish)
Instructions
Add 2 tbsp olive oil to the pan, sear FIRST then finish off with vinaigrette. Using ½ cup of the Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette, sauté shrimp in a pan for 2-3 minutes on each side, plate with fresh cilantro to garnish and 1 tbspn Mexican seasoning (chili lime).
Chicken Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 cup Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette
- 1.5 cups Mexican crema
- ¼ cup lime juice
- hot sauce to taste
- 1 lb. of coleslaw
- 1 lb. chicken thighs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Tortillas
- Fresh cilantro (to garnish)
Instructions
Sauce: Take 1 cup of Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette and add 1.5 cups of Mexican crema, 1/4 cup lime juice, and hot sauce to taste (add at your preferred spice level.) Then mix with 1 lb. of coleslaw.
Taco: Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and sear for 5-7 minutes on each side on medium heat. Then slice or shred.
Assembling taco: first place sliced or shredded chicken on tortilla, add Mexican crema coleslaw vinaigrette, garnish with fresh cilantro.