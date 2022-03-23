Recipe: 1 Dressing, 2 Meals

Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Chili sauce 1.5 cup

Red wine vinegar 2 1/2 cup

Olive oil 1/2 cup

Salt 1 tbsp

Pepper 1 tbsp

Dry oregano 1 tbsp

Dry parsley 1 tbsp

Dry basil 1 tbsp

Granulated garlic 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Instructions

In a large sauce bowl, add all wet and dry ingredients and whisk till thoroughly mixed.

Sautéed Shrimp

Ingredients

2 lbs of Shrimp preferred sizes 8/12

1/2 cup of Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette

1 tbspn of Mexican seasoning (chili lime)

2 tbsp olive oil

Fresh Cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

Add 2 tbsp olive oil to the pan, sear FIRST then finish off with vinaigrette. Using ½ cup of the Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette, sauté shrimp in a pan for 2-3 minutes on each side, plate with fresh cilantro to garnish and 1 tbspn Mexican seasoning (chili lime).

Chicken Tacos

Ingredients

1 cup Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette

1.5 cups Mexican crema

¼ cup lime juice

hot sauce to taste

1 lb. of coleslaw

1 lb. chicken thighs

Salt and pepper to taste

Tortillas

Fresh cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

Sauce: Take 1 cup of Red Wine Chili Vinaigrette and add 1.5 cups of Mexican crema, 1/4 cup lime juice, and hot sauce to taste (add at your preferred spice level.) Then mix with 1 lb. of coleslaw.

Taco: Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and sear for 5-7 minutes on each side on medium heat. Then slice or shred.

Assembling taco: first place sliced or shredded chicken on tortilla, add Mexican crema coleslaw vinaigrette, garnish with fresh cilantro.