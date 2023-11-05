Pork Spare Ribs

Barrel & Bones shares the rub recipe and how to prepare smoked pork ribs.

Spare Ribs Rub

6 cups Kosher salt

12 cups black pepper coarse

1 ½ cup granulated garlic

1 ½ cup paprika



Combine All Ingredients And Set Aside (Save Extra For Later)

Prep.

1. Begin by grabbing a high-quality knife. Start by squaring up the ends and taking off the "tail" where the meat becomes thin and the bones are spread far apart.

Move up to the top edge of the ribs where they get super thick. You’ll feel a thick ridge of bone. Use the tip of your knife to slide between that bone and the meat.

You’ll have to remove this bone at a bit of an angle. This step is optional, but the bones are so large, Flip the ribs over and take off the thin strip of meat that runs diagonally across the ribs.

2. Preheat your smoker at 190º. Sprinkle a generous amount of spare rib rub on both sides of the rib.

3. No Peeking! Get those ribs on your smoker and let them roll for at least 4 hours before you open the lid and start checking on your ribs. Your ribs are done when they reach between 200-205 degrees F.