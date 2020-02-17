Polish Sausage and Navy Bean Soup
Chef’s Polish Sausage & Navy Bean Soup
from chef Brian Luscher, 33 Restaurant Group
Serves 6 as a starter or two entrée portions
Olive oil 2 t
Butter, whole 2 T
Carrots, peeled, sliced .5 c
Celery, sliced .5 c
Onion, white, peeled, diced .5 c
garlic, peeled, sliced 1 T
red chili flakes small pinch
cherry tomatoes, halved 1 c
kale, washed, stemmed, cut 1 c
White navy beans with juice 1 can
Polish sausage, sliced 8 oz
chicken stock 3 c
salt & fresh ground black pepper to taste
1. Preheat a medium soup pan, over medium low heat.
2. Place butter in pan & oil and allow to foam.
3. Add garlic and chili flakes, cook until aroma is apparent.
4. Add veggies and sausage, cook until kale is lightly wilted.
5. Add stock. Simmer.
6. Cook slowly approx. thirty minutes.
7. Season to taste and serve.