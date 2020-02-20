Po' Melvin's Boiled Shrimp

2 pounds fresh, unshelled gulf shrimp (21-25 count per pound)

1 gallon water

8 small red potatoes

4 ears of corn, cut into three inch pieces

Handful of pearl onions, peeled

1 cup liquid shrimp boil

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 stick butter

1 cup of salt

2 tablespoons of beef bouillon granules

Put water, salt, shrimp boil, butter, beef bouillon granules and cayenne pepper in a pot and bring to a boil.

Add new potatoes, return to boiling and boil for 10 minutes.

Add corn pieces and pear onions, bring back to boil and let boil 7 minutes.

Add shrimp and bring back to a boil; boil 1 minute.

Remove pot from heat and strain.

Link: www.pomelvins.com