Po' Melvin's Boiled Shrimp
2 pounds fresh, unshelled gulf shrimp (21-25 count per pound)
1 gallon water
8 small red potatoes
4 ears of corn, cut into three inch pieces
Handful of pearl onions, peeled
1 cup liquid shrimp boil
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 stick butter
1 cup of salt
2 tablespoons of beef bouillon granules
- Put water, salt, shrimp boil, butter, beef bouillon granules and cayenne pepper in a pot and bring to a boil.
- Add new potatoes, return to boiling and boil for 10 minutes.
- Add corn pieces and pear onions, bring back to boil and let boil 7 minutes.
- Add shrimp and bring back to a boil; boil 1 minute.
- Remove pot from heat and strain.
Link: www.pomelvins.com