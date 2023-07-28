Peach and prosciutto sandwich recipe with hot peach honey

Peaches are a juicy, delicious summer staple in Texas. Lee Kociela from Mendocino Farms restaurants shares a great new way to enjoy this favorite summer fruit.

Mendocino Farms now has five Dallas-area restaurant locations including Addison and Plano.

Peach & Prosciutto Sandwich

1 each sesame roll, toasted

1 oz chipotle aioli

3 slices fresh mozzarella, sliced

3 slices prosciutto, sliced

4-5 wedges fresh peach wedges, thick sliced

1 tbsp (heaping) hot peach honey

3 tbsp honey roasted almonds, crushed

.75 oz arugula

Hot Peach Honey

¼ cup honey

¼ cup peach jam

1 tbsp sriracha or your favorite hot sauce

To make the hot peach honey, whisk together the honey, peach jam, and sriracha. Feel free to experiment with your favorite hot sauce in place of the sriracha. Set aside.

Cut the sesame roll in half lengthwise, and toast in toaster oven or pre-heated oven set to 450 for about 5-6 minutes.

Spread store bought chipotle aioli in a nice even layer across both sides of the toasted sesame roll.

Shingle 3 slices of fresh mozzarella across the bottom side of the roll.

Remove the sliced prosciutto from the package, and gently peel apart each slice, then drape over the top of the fresh mozzarella.

Wash the peach, pat dry, then slice into thick wedges and discard the pit. Arrange 4-5 peach wedges in a neat row across the prosciutto.

Drizzle the hot peach honey all over the peaches and prosciutto.

Spread out the honey roasted almonds on a cutting board and smack with the back of a small clean saucepan to lightly crush them. Don’t go overboard here, you don’t want it turning into almond powder. You just want to break them up a little bit. Alternatively, you can pulse in a food processor for just one or two seconds.

Sprinkle the crushed almonds over the top of the honeyed peaches in an even layer from edge to edge – it should stick to the hot peach honey like glue.

Gently pile the arugula on top, scrunch as needed so that it will stay in place, and cover with top bread to close the sandwich.

Cut in half with a sharp serrated knife and serve!!

LINK: www.mendocinofarms.com