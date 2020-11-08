Parmesan-crusted filet mignon
III Forks is now open at its new location. Plus it is offering a free steak dinner to veterans on Wednesday, November 11.
III Forks Parmesan-crusted Filet Mignon
Parmesan Topping
¼ pound Shredded Parmesan Cheese
¼ pound Unsalted Butter (softened)
¼ cup Panko Breadcrumbs
¼ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
• Place parmesan in food processor and pulse until fine (or chop with knife by hand)
• Add cheese and remaining ingredients in small mixing bowl and mix well by hand
• Place mix on wax paper or cutting board and roughly form by hand into a 2 ½” x 2 ½” x 3” log
• Slice log into 4 equal slices and place in your refrigerator until you are ready to melt on top of your steaks
Steak Preparation
8 oz Filet Mignon, 4 each
2 Tblsp Kosher Salt
2 Tbslp Black Pepper, courser grind
• Place large cast iron skillet on stove top, high heat.
• Pre-heat oven to 425° F.
• Season top and bottom of each filet liberally. Place each filet on pre-heated cast iron skillet. Cook for ~4 min. Flip with tongs and cook for ~4 min.
• Once cooked for ~8 min total cook time, add parmesan crust portion to each filet and place entire skillet in oven.
• For Medium Rare steaks, cook for ~4 min. Add ~2 min for Medium steaks, another ~2 min. for Medium Well.