Parmesan-crusted filet mignon

Published 
III Forks is now open at its new location. Plus it is offering a free steak dinner to veterans on Wednesday, November 11.

Parmesan-Crusted Filet Mignon

Chef Chris Vogeli from III Forks shares his recipe parmesan-crusted filet mignon.

III Forks Parmesan-crusted Filet Mignon

Parmesan Topping

¼ pound Shredded Parmesan Cheese
¼ pound Unsalted Butter (softened)
¼ cup Panko Breadcrumbs
¼ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

•    Place parmesan in food processor and pulse until fine (or chop with knife by hand)
•    Add cheese and remaining ingredients in small mixing bowl and mix well by hand
•    Place mix on wax paper or cutting board and roughly form by hand into a 2 ½” x 2 ½” x 3” log 
•    Slice log into 4 equal slices and place in your refrigerator until you are ready to melt on top of your steaks


Steak Preparation

8 oz Filet Mignon, 4 each
2 Tblsp    Kosher Salt
2 Tbslp    Black Pepper, courser grind

•    Place large cast iron skillet on stove top, high heat.
•    Pre-heat oven to 425° F.
•    Season top and bottom of each filet liberally.  Place each filet on pre-heated cast iron skillet.  Cook for ~4 min.  Flip with tongs and cook for ~4 min.
•    Once cooked for ~8 min total cook time, add parmesan crust portion to each filet and place entire skillet in oven.
•    For Medium Rare steaks, cook for ~4 min.  Add ~2 min for Medium steaks, another ~2 min. for Medium Well.
 