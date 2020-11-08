III Forks is now open at its new location. Plus it is offering a free steak dinner to veterans on Wednesday, November 11.

III Forks Parmesan-crusted Filet Mignon

Parmesan Topping

¼ pound Shredded Parmesan Cheese

¼ pound Unsalted Butter (softened)

¼ cup Panko Breadcrumbs

¼ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

• Place parmesan in food processor and pulse until fine (or chop with knife by hand)

• Add cheese and remaining ingredients in small mixing bowl and mix well by hand

• Place mix on wax paper or cutting board and roughly form by hand into a 2 ½” x 2 ½” x 3” log

• Slice log into 4 equal slices and place in your refrigerator until you are ready to melt on top of your steaks



Steak Preparation

Advertisement

8 oz Filet Mignon, 4 each

2 Tblsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbslp Black Pepper, courser grind

• Place large cast iron skillet on stove top, high heat.

• Pre-heat oven to 425° F.

• Season top and bottom of each filet liberally. Place each filet on pre-heated cast iron skillet. Cook for ~4 min. Flip with tongs and cook for ~4 min.

• Once cooked for ~8 min total cook time, add parmesan crust portion to each filet and place entire skillet in oven.

• For Medium Rare steaks, cook for ~4 min. Add ~2 min for Medium steaks, another ~2 min. for Medium Well.

