Pan-Seared Wagyu Steak

(1) 12-oz wagyu steaks

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp olive oil-grapeseed oil blend

Sea salt flakes, such as Maldon

Using a sharp knife, slice each steak against grain. Divide steak among 2 plates. Sprinkle with sea salt flakes and serve.

Transfer steaks to rack set on baking sheet and let rest for 5 minutes.

Add oil to hot skillet then add steak. Cook steak for about 2 minutes per side, or until dark brown on the bottom and internal temperature reaches 130 degrees F.

ust before cooking, pat steak dry with paper towels and sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper.

Preheat cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Yields 4 Orders

For The Salad:

5 Heads Red Salanova Lettuce (any small Farmers market Lettuce can work)

Spin the salad in a salad spinner to dry and set aside in the fridge.

Cut the root off the salanova and wash the leaves in cold water to clean.

For the fruit and vegetables:

½ Cucumber

5ea Thumberlina Carrots, Peeled

5ea Red Radish

1ea Black Radish

½ Apple , Quartered and core removed

20ea Cucamelons, cut in half

Using a mandolin slice the cucumbers into thin rounds.

Using a mandolin slice the carrots lengthwise and place into ice water.

Using a mandolin slice the red and black radish into thin rounds and place into ice water.

Using a mandolin slice the quartered fennel lengthways and place into ice water.

Using a mandolin slice the apples lengthwise into thin pieces.

Remove all of the vegetables from the ice water and drain.

Spin the vegetables in a salad spinner.

In a large bowl mix together the fennel, carrots, radishes.

Keep the apples, cucamelons and cucumber separate.