Pan-Seared Wagyu Steak
(1) 12-oz wagyu steaks
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tsp olive oil-grapeseed oil blend
Sea salt flakes, such as Maldon
- Preheat cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
- ust before cooking, pat steak dry with paper towels and sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper.
- Add oil to hot skillet then add steak. Cook steak for about 2 minutes per side, or until dark brown on the bottom and internal temperature reaches 130 degrees F.
- Transfer steaks to rack set on baking sheet and let rest for 5 minutes.
- Using a sharp knife, slice each steak against grain. Divide steak among 2 plates. Sprinkle with sea salt flakes and serve.
Market Salad, Fennel, Radish and Pistachio Vinaigrette
Yields 4 Orders
For The Salad:
5 Heads Red Salanova Lettuce (any small Farmers market Lettuce can work)
- Cut the root off the salanova and wash the leaves in cold water to clean.
- Spin the salad in a salad spinner to dry and set aside in the fridge.
For the fruit and vegetables:
½ Cucumber
5ea Thumberlina Carrots, Peeled
5ea Red Radish
1ea Black Radish
½ Apple , Quartered and core removed
20ea Cucamelons, cut in half
- Using a mandolin slice the cucumbers into thin rounds.
- Using a mandolin slice the carrots lengthwise and place into ice water.
- Using a mandolin slice the red and black radish into thin rounds and place into ice water.
- Using a mandolin slice the quartered fennel lengthways and place into ice water.
- Using a mandolin slice the apples lengthwise into thin pieces.
- Remove all of the vegetables from the ice water and drain.
- Spin the vegetables in a salad spinner.
- In a large bowl mix together the fennel, carrots, radishes.
- Keep the apples, cucamelons and cucumber separate.
- Keep all items stored in the fridge until ready to build.
For the Fennel Oil:
1 Head Fennel, Clean and Quartered
100g Picked Fennel Fronds
300g Blended Oil
- Bring the oil up to 295 degrees F.
- Pour the hot oil over the herbs.
- Mix together well.
- Place the herb oil mixture in the vita prep and blend on high for 1 minute.
- Strain through cheesecloth.
- Chill and store in the fridge.
For the Pistachio Vinaigrette:
200g Fennel Oil
1 clove Microplaned Garlic
80g Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Parsley, Chiffonade
2Tbsp Pistachios, Toasted and Chopped
Salt to taste
Black Pepper
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt.
- Add in the parsley and pistachios.
- Season to taste with the black pepper and additional salt if necessary.
Assemble the Dish
- On a large plate, place and even layer of the salad greens.
- In a mixing bowl add the fennel, radish and carrot mix.
- Season the fennel mix with a drizzle of olive oil and salt.
- Evenly spread the fennel mix on top of the salad greens.
- Next add the slices of cucumber, apple and cucamelons evenly a top of the salad.
- Drizzle on top and all around the pistachio vinaigrette.
- To finish add a few twists of fresh cracked pepper.