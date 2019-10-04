Expand / Collapse search

Pan-Seared Wagyu Steak

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Georgie by Curtis Stone is opening in Dallas in early November. The celebrity chef visited the Good Day kitchen to prepare a few Blackmore Wagyu steaks.

(1) 12-oz wagyu steaks
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tsp olive oil-grapeseed oil blend
Sea salt flakes, such as Maldon 

  1. Preheat cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. 
  2. ust before cooking, pat steak dry with paper towels and sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper. 
  3. Add oil to hot skillet then add steak. Cook steak for about 2 minutes per side, or until dark brown on the bottom and internal temperature reaches 130 degrees F.
  4. Transfer steaks to rack set on baking sheet and let rest for 5 minutes.
  5. Using a sharp knife, slice each steak against grain. Divide steak among 2 plates. Sprinkle with sea salt flakes and serve. 

Market Salad, Fennel, Radish and  Pistachio Vinaigrette

Yields 4 Orders

For The Salad:

5 Heads Red Salanova Lettuce (any small Farmers market Lettuce can work)

  1. Cut the root off the salanova and wash the leaves in cold water to clean.
  2. Spin the salad in a salad spinner to dry and set aside in the fridge.

For the fruit and vegetables:

½ Cucumber
5ea Thumberlina Carrots, Peeled
5ea Red Radish
1ea Black Radish
½ Apple , Quartered and core removed
20ea Cucamelons, cut in half

  1. Using a mandolin slice the cucumbers into thin rounds.
  2. Using a mandolin slice the carrots lengthwise and place into ice water.
  3. Using a mandolin slice the red and black radish into thin rounds and place into ice water.
  4. Using a mandolin slice the quartered fennel lengthways and place into ice water.
  5. Using a mandolin slice the apples lengthwise into thin pieces. 
  6. Remove all of the vegetables from the ice water and drain.
  7. Spin the vegetables in a salad spinner.
  8. In a large bowl mix together the fennel, carrots, radishes.
  9. Keep the apples, cucamelons and cucumber separate.
  10. Keep all items stored in the fridge until ready to build.

For the Fennel Oil:

1 Head Fennel, Clean and Quartered
100g Picked Fennel Fronds
300g Blended Oil

  1. Bring the oil up to 295 degrees F.
  2. Pour the hot oil over the herbs.
  3. Mix together well.
  4. Place the herb oil mixture in the vita prep and blend on high for 1 minute.
  5. Strain through cheesecloth.
  6. Chill and store in the fridge.

For the Pistachio Vinaigrette:

200g Fennel Oil
1 clove Microplaned Garlic
80g Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Parsley, Chiffonade 
2Tbsp Pistachios, Toasted and Chopped 
Salt to taste
Black Pepper

  1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt.
  2. Add in the parsley and pistachios.
  3. Season to taste with the black pepper and additional salt if necessary. 

Assemble the Dish

  1. On a large plate, place and even layer of the salad greens.
  2. In a mixing bowl add the fennel, radish and carrot mix.
  3. Season the fennel mix with a drizzle of olive oil and salt.
  4. Evenly spread the fennel mix on top of the salad greens.
  5. Next add the slices of cucumber, apple and cucamelons evenly a top of the salad.
  6. Drizzle on top and all around the pistachio vinaigrette.
  7. To finish add a few twists of fresh cracked pepper.   