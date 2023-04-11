One-Pan Seared Mahi Mahi Recipe

Sear Steakhouse is a new restaurant right on Lake Ray Hubbard in the Harbor Development in Rockwall.

As the name suggests, they sear a lot of steaks.

But for Good Day, Chef Tom Fleming showed off his searing technique with fish and an easy sauce.

The recipe takes just a few minutes and since it's all done in one pan, the cleanup is easy as well.

Sautéed Mahi Mahi

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 8 oz pieces of mahi mahi

Olive oil to saute & finish

Zest and juice of one lemon

1 tbsp Chopped basil

1 tbsp cilantro

White wine

2 cups fresh arugula

1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp shallots

1 clove-slivered garlic

Butter to finish sauce

Method