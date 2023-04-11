One-Pan Seared Mahi Mahi Recipe
DALLAS - Sear Steakhouse is a new restaurant right on Lake Ray Hubbard in the Harbor Development in Rockwall.
As the name suggests, they sear a lot of steaks.
But for Good Day, Chef Tom Fleming showed off his searing technique with fish and an easy sauce.
The recipe takes just a few minutes and since it's all done in one pan, the cleanup is easy as well.
Sautéed Mahi Mahi
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 8 oz pieces of mahi mahi
- Olive oil to saute & finish
- Zest and juice of one lemon
- 1 tbsp Chopped basil
- 1 tbsp cilantro
- White wine
- 2 cups fresh arugula
- 1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
- 1 tbsp shallots
- 1 clove-slivered garlic
- Butter to finish sauce
Method
- Marinate fish with zest of lemon and cilantro for 30 minutes in fridge
- Heat pan and add olive oil
- Season fish with salt and pepper
- Gently lay into hot pan and sear for 1-2 minutes on each side
- Remove fish and let rest on a plate
- Add shiitake to pan and saute with shallots and garlic
- Add lemon juice and reduce
- Add fish back to pan and warm
- Add white wine and reduce almost gone
- Add basil to pan and swirl
- Pull pan from heat and finish with butter
- Season to taste with salt and pepper