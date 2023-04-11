Expand / Collapse search

One-Pan Seared Mahi Mahi Recipe

April 14, 2023
Chef Tom Fleming makes sauteed mahi mahi

Chef Todd Fleming shows off some searing techniques while making mahi mahi and an easy sauce.

DALLAS - Sear Steakhouse is a new restaurant right on Lake Ray Hubbard in the Harbor Development in Rockwall.

As the name suggests, they sear a lot of steaks.

But for Good Day, Chef Tom Fleming showed off his searing technique with fish and an easy sauce.

The recipe takes just a few minutes and since it's all done in one pan, the cleanup is easy as well.

Sautéed Mahi Mahi

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 8 oz pieces of mahi mahi
  • Olive oil to saute & finish
  • Zest and juice of one lemon
  • 1 tbsp Chopped basil
  • 1 tbsp cilantro
  • White wine
  • 2 cups fresh arugula
  • 1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp shallots
  • 1 clove-slivered garlic
  • Butter to finish sauce

Method

  1. Marinate fish with zest of lemon and cilantro for 30 minutes in fridge
  2. Heat pan and add olive oil
  3. Season fish with salt and pepper
  4. Gently lay into hot pan and sear for 1-2 minutes on each side
  5. Remove fish and let rest on a plate
  6. Add shiitake to pan and saute with shallots and garlic
  7. Add lemon juice and reduce
  8. Add fish back to pan and warm
  9. Add white wine and reduce almost gone
  10. Add basil to pan and swirl
  11. Pull pan from heat and finish with butter
  12. Season to taste with salt and pepper