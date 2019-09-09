North Texas twins raising money for South African community

A pair of North Texas twins is giving back to the less fortunate in South Africa instead of accepting gifts for their bar and mat mitzvahs.

Jack and Emma Yurich decided to raise money for needy children in Kliptown, South Africa. They have already raised $27,000 through fundraisers and donations.

This summer, they traveled to Kliptown where they delivered soccer balls, bicycles, shoes, clothes and toys to a daycare center.

"When we arrived in the community of Kiptown all of the kids were set up and they had this song for us. And they were singing and welcoming us to the community. And it was just so sad and touching to see them just, I guess, how they live. They have good spirits and they're welcoming us even though they don't have the basic necessities that we have," Jack said.

The twins haven't stopped their giving spirit and started a slime event.

The Slime Hoedown is Saturday afternoon at Gas Monkey Live in Dallas. There will be tips for making slime, slime shops, competitions, raffles and more.

A percentage of the ticket sales will benefit Karing for Kliptown.

www.karing4kliptown.com

www.slimehoedown.com