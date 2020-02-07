No-Bake Oatmeal Protein Energy Balls
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup vanilla whey protein powder (about 2 scoops)
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 T chia seeds
1/2 cup smooth natural peanut butter (or any nut butter)*
3 T natural honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/3 cup raisins, chocolate chips, craisins or preferred add-in
2–4 T liquid (almond milk, milk, water etc…)
- Add oats, protein powder, cinnamon and chia seeds to a large bowl.
- Add in peanut butter, honey and vanilla extract. Stir to combine.
- Add in raisins (or preferred add-in). Mixture should be slightly sticky but still crumbly.
- Slowly add in liquid 1 tablespoon at a time and using hands (get dirty!) combine until it comes together in a sticky ball that holds together. If mixture is too dry, add in more liquid but not so much that it won’t hold shape.
- Roll into balls using hands.
- Place in a container to set in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Store in fridge until ready to eat.
* Make sure it is drippy. If not you may need to add in extra liquid at the end.
Link: www.cooperaerobics.com