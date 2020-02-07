Expand / Collapse search

No-Bake Oatmeal Protein Energy Balls

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup vanilla whey protein powder (about 2 scoops)
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 T chia seeds
1/2 cup smooth natural peanut butter (or any nut butter)*
3 T natural honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/3 cup raisins, chocolate chips, craisins or preferred add-in
2–4 T liquid (almond milk, milk, water etc…)

  1. Add oats, protein powder, cinnamon and chia seeds to a large bowl.
  2. Add in peanut butter, honey and vanilla extract. Stir to combine.
  3. Add in raisins (or preferred add-in). Mixture should be slightly sticky but still crumbly.
  4. Slowly add in liquid 1 tablespoon at a time and using hands (get dirty!) combine until it comes together in a sticky ball that holds together. If mixture is too dry, add in more liquid but not so much that it won’t hold shape.
  5. Roll into balls using hands.
  6. Place in a container to set in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  7. Store in fridge until ready to eat.

 * Make sure it is drippy. If not you may need to add in extra liquid at the end.

Link: www.cooperaerobics.com