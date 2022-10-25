National Pizza Month



Sferco Bandito Pizza

1 lb. pizza dough (found in refrigerator section of grocery store)

4 oz. pizza sauce

2 c. shredded mozzarella

4 slices of bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

4 oz. pepperoni (with casing if possible)

2 jalapeno peppers, sliced and seeded

2 oz.grated pecorino romano cheese

1 Tbsp butter

1/8 tsp granulated garlic

Preheat oven to 475 degrees.

Bring pizza dough to room temperature. Shape into a disk. Roll in a circle to fit your pizza pan.

Using a fork, dock the dough by punching holes in it.

Spread pizza sauce on the dough to within 1" of the edge. Sprinkle mozzarella on the pizza in even levels.

Sprinkle bacon across pizza. Place pepperoni on the pizza in concentric circles. Garnish with jalapeño

peppers.

Bake for 12-13 minutes or until crust is golden and cheese is bubbly. Remove from oven.

Sprinkle Pecorino Romano cheese on the top.

Melt butter in microwave and mix with granulated garlic. Spread on crust edges around the pizza.

Serve immediately.

