2 people rescued from burning Dallas home

Firefighters pulled two people out of a burning home in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire started just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Modella Avenue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said by the time firefighters arrived, there was already heavy fire coming from the front of the home.

The person who called 911 said there might be two people still trapped in the home, so the firefighters immediately went inside. They rescued both a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for smoke exposure.

What we don't know:

The victims’ current conditions are unknown. Fire officials called the woman "stable" but said paramedics were performing CPR on the man as he left the scene.

Their identities have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.