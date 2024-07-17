Expand / Collapse search

Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with these yummy recipes

By
Published  July 17, 2024 9:51am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

National Hot Dog Day Recipes

It's National Hot Dog Day and you know what that means? We couldn't pass up celebrating with hot dogs in the Good Day kitchen from Chef Adam Gertler with Dog Haus.

DALLAS - Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Chef Adam Gertler with Dog Haus joined Good Day to share some of his favorite hot dog topping combinations.

Hot Dog Ideas

Sooo Cali – wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli

Cowboy – smoked bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions and BBQ sauce

Chili Idol – Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions 

Chili the Kid – white American cheese, Haus chili, crispy onions and chipotle aioli 

Old Town – smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos and cotija cheese 

Downtown – smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup 

Spicy Basil Aioli

2 Serrano chilies (stems removed) 
1 cup basil leaves
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cloves garlic 
3 Tablespoons lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to squeeze bottle for use.

LINK: www.doghaus.com