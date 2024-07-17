Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with these yummy recipes
DALLAS - Happy National Hot Dog Day!
Chef Adam Gertler with Dog Haus joined Good Day to share some of his favorite hot dog topping combinations.
Hot Dog Ideas
Sooo Cali – wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli
Cowboy – smoked bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions and BBQ sauce
Chili Idol – Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce and onions
Chili the Kid – white American cheese, Haus chili, crispy onions and chipotle aioli
Old Town – smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos and cotija cheese
Downtown – smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard and ketchup
Spicy Basil Aioli
2 Serrano chilies (stems removed)
1 cup basil leaves
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cloves garlic
3 Tablespoons lime juice
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to squeeze bottle for use.
LINK: www.doghaus.com