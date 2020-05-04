Mother's Day Quiche

Quiche from Savor

For the Dough:

AP Flour - 300 grams by weight

Salt - 1 tsp

Sugar - 1 tsp

Cold Butter - 8oz

Ice water - 2 fl oz

Advertisement

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients.

Cube butter into pea sized pieces, mix into the dry ingredients.

Mix until crumbly, add in cold water until it becomes a smooth solid dough.

Wrap in plastic and chill for 30 minutes.

Roll dough out into a large circle, 1/8” thick. Cut to fit molds.

Par bake dough with parchment paper or foil on top of the dough, and weigh dough down with rice or dry beans.

Par bake for about 10 minutes at 350*f - or until it dough forms a solid shell.

Let cool.

For the Egg Mix:

8 ounces thick-cut smoked bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

• 1/2 of a white onion, diced 1/8 inch

• 1 tbsp jalapeño diced 1/8 inch

• 1 oz oil (olive or flavored)

• 4 oz heavy cream

• 8 large eggs, room temperature

• 2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp paprika, smoked

• 1 tsp black pepper

• Parsley, chopped

• 3 oz cheese blend shredded (white cheddar, manchego, and mozzarella)

Directions:

Sauté onion and jalapeño, mix in the bacon in sauté pan.

Whip eggs, slowly adding in heavy cream.

Incorporate the onion jalapeño and bacon into the egg mixture, season with salt, pepper and paprika.

Mix in half of the cheese blend, then pour into par-baked shells.

Bake at 350 for 15 minutes, or until the egg mixture is set.

Add the rest of the cheese mixture on to the top of the quiche and melt to bubbly perfection.

Pull from oven and let cool, garnish with a dusting of paprika, black pepper and parsley.