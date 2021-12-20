Mom of Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons known for her home cooking

article

A lot of NFL watchers are calling Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons a candidate for rookie of the year. It would be no surprise to Micah’s number one fan – his mom, Sherese Parsons.

After he was drafted by the Cowboys, Sherese left her home in Pennsylvania and moved with Micah to a home in Collin County.

That makes it easier for her to go to all his games.

Micah could be the first player in 40 years to win both defensive player and rookie of the year.

"Every chance and opportunity he gets to hit that field he’s going out trying to make plays. He hates to lose. He’s never been on a losing team so he’s going to give it 100% Actually, probably 120% if you let him," Sherese laughed.

One thing helping to fuel Micah’s performance is his mom’s home cooking.

She shared one of her favorite holiday recipes with Good Day FOX 4.

Sherese Parsons' Mac 'n Cheese

Ingredients

8 oz pkg macaroni (elbow pasta)

1 tbsp butter

Sauce:

4 tbsp butter

2 cups freshly shredded Cheddar cheese

2 cups freshly shredded Colby longhorn cheese

1 cup of milk

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Instructions

For the pasta:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook per packet directions.

Toss in butter. Set aside to cool while making the sauce.

For the sauce:

Preheat oven to 350° F.

In a large saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir constantly, for 1 minute.

Add milk.

Add seasonings.

Add cheese.

Remove from stove, add cheese and stir – cheese doesn't need to melt.

To assemble:

Mix in spoonfuls of macaroni into the cheese sauce, alternate between adding spoonfuls of macaroni and stirring/folding into the sauce and repeating the process.

Spread final mac ‘n cheese mixture in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes or until top is golden. Don’t over bake or sauce will bake away.

Serve and enjoy!