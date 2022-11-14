Mexican Fried Rice with Guajillo Shrimp & Simple Salad
Guajillo Shrimp
DALLAS - Ingredients:
- 2 EA Guajillo Chilis
- 3 EA Arbol Chilis
- 1 EA Roma Tomatoes
- 2 EA Garlic Cloves
- 1 TBSP Yellow Onion chopped
- 1 TBSP Olive Oil
- ½ TBSP Soy Sauce
- ½ TBSP Lime Juice
- ¼ TBSP Worcestershire
- ¼ TBSP Kosher Salt
- ¼ TBSP Black Pepper
- 1 Pound Shrimp peeled and deveined
Procedure:
Place all ingredients into a vita mix blender, and blend until completely smooth.
Transfer to a mixing bowl and mix well with shrimp.
Skewer 5 shrimp per skewer by laying 5 shrimp on a clean cutting board all facing the same direction.
Run 2 skewers through the shrimp approximately 2 inches apart.
Place in a covered container and let marinade for 3-24 hours.
Cook marinaded shrimp on both sides, about 3 minutes each. Do not overcook.
Mexican Fried Rice with Shrimp & Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp Garlic chopped
- ½ EA Egg scrambled
- 1 ½ Cup Mexican Rice
- ½ Cup Arugula
- 2 TBSP Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- 2 TBSP Pico De Gallo
Procedure:
In a nonstick pan sauté garlic.
Once the garlic starts to brown add eggs and scramble.
Add Mexican rice and sauté well.
In a small mixing bowl mix add arugula, apple cider vinaigrette, and pico and mix well.
For Plating:
Pat the completed Mexican rice into a bowl. Put a plate on top of the bowl. Flip the plate and bowl together for a nice presentation of the rice. Arrange the cooked shrimp around the rice. Top with a simple salad and serve.