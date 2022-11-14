Mexican Fried Rice with Guajillo Shrimp & Simple Salad

Guajillo Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 EA Guajillo Chilis

3 EA Arbol Chilis

1 EA Roma Tomatoes

2 EA Garlic Cloves

1 TBSP Yellow Onion chopped

1 TBSP Olive Oil

½ TBSP Soy Sauce

½ TBSP Lime Juice

¼ TBSP Worcestershire

¼ TBSP Kosher Salt

¼ TBSP Black Pepper

1 Pound Shrimp peeled and deveined

Procedure:

Place all ingredients into a vita mix blender, and blend until completely smooth.

Transfer to a mixing bowl and mix well with shrimp.

Skewer 5 shrimp per skewer by laying 5 shrimp on a clean cutting board all facing the same direction.

Run 2 skewers through the shrimp approximately 2 inches apart.

Place in a covered container and let marinade for 3-24 hours.

Cook marinaded shrimp on both sides, about 3 minutes each. Do not overcook.

Mexican Fried Rice with Shrimp & Salad

Ingredients:

1 tsp Garlic chopped

½ EA Egg scrambled

1 ½ Cup Mexican Rice

½ Cup Arugula

2 TBSP Apple Cider Vinaigrette

2 TBSP Pico De Gallo

Procedure:

In a nonstick pan sauté garlic.

Once the garlic starts to brown add eggs and scramble.

Add Mexican rice and sauté well.

In a small mixing bowl mix add arugula, apple cider vinaigrette, and pico and mix well.

For Plating:

Pat the completed Mexican rice into a bowl. Put a plate on top of the bowl. Flip the plate and bowl together for a nice presentation of the rice. Arrange the cooked shrimp around the rice. Top with a simple salad and serve.