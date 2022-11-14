Expand / Collapse search

Mexican Fried Rice with Guajillo Shrimp & Simple Salad

Good Day Recipes
Escondido opens in North Dallas

Family-friendly Tex-Mex is on the menu at a new restaurant opening today at the popular Preston Royal intersection in North Dallas. Escondido features handmade tortillas, plenty of Tex-Mex classics, and 12 kinds of margaritas to be pours on what is the largest outdoor patio now in Preston Hollow.

Guajillo Shrimp

DALLAS - Ingredients:

  • 2 EA Guajillo Chilis                                     
  • 3 EA Arbol Chilis                                         
  • 1 EA Roma Tomatoes                                  
  • 2 EA Garlic Cloves                                      
  • 1 TBSP Yellow Onion chopped                       
  • 1 TBSP Olive Oil                                             
  • ½ TBSP Soy Sauce                                           
  • ½ TBSP Lime Juice                                           
  • ¼ TBSP Worcestershire                                    
  • ¼ TBSP Kosher Salt                                         
  • ¼ TBSP Black Pepper                                       
  • 1 Pound Shrimp peeled and deveined              

Procedure: 

Place all ingredients into a vita mix blender, and blend until completely smooth.

Transfer to a mixing bowl and mix well with shrimp.

Skewer 5 shrimp per skewer by laying 5 shrimp on a clean cutting board all facing the same direction.

Run 2 skewers through the shrimp approximately 2 inches apart.

Place in a covered container and let marinade for 3-24 hours.

Cook marinaded shrimp on both sides, about 3 minutes each.  Do not overcook. 

Mexican Fried Rice with Shrimp & Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp Garlic chopped                                   
  • ½ EA Egg scrambled                                   
  • 1 ½ Cup Mexican Rice                          
  • ½ Cup Arugula                                                
  • 2 TBSP Apple Cider Vinaigrette                                                
  • 2 TBSP Pico De Gallo                                    

Procedure: 

In a nonstick pan sauté garlic. 

Once the garlic starts to brown add eggs and scramble.

Add Mexican rice and sauté well.

In a small mixing bowl mix add arugula, apple cider vinaigrette, and pico and mix well.

For Plating:

Pat the completed Mexican rice into a bowl. Put a plate on top of the bowl. Flip the plate and bowl together for a nice presentation of the rice. Arrange the cooked shrimp around the rice. Top with a simple salad and serve. 