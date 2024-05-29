MasterChef contestant Anna Johnson's shrimp fettuccine recipe

Cooks from four different generations go head to head in the new season of MasterChef.

A Dallas contestant is representing the Millennials.

Anna Johnson stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make a fettuccine dish with saffron, zucchini and shrimp.

She's hoping to inspire her daughters by following her dreams of becoming a chef.

Summer Saffron Fettuccine with Shrimp and Zucchini

Serves: 2

2 Tbsp minced shallot

½ teaspoon saffron threads

½ cup white wine

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 garlic clove, minced

1 medium zucchini, cut into small cubes

10 large shrimp, peeled and divined

1 Tbsp olive oil

10 ounces dry fettuccine

2 Tbsp shredded basil

Bring a large pot of water seasoned with plenty of salt to a boil.

In a small bowl, gently crush the saffron. Pour 1/3 cup of hot water and allow it to steep for at least 10 minutes.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil until hot. Sear shrimp for 1 minute on each side. Transfer to a bowl and reserve.

Add 1 Tbs butter, garlic and zucchini to the same skillet and cook on medium-high heat for 5 min. Add shrimp, season with salt and reserve off heat.

In a separate skillet, melt 1 Tbsp butter until bubbly. Add shallots and sauté until translucent on medium-low heat for 3-4 minutes.

Add wine and allow to reduce by half.

Reduce the heat to low and add 1 Tbsp butter to emulsify. Add cream and saffron water, let simmer until slightly thickened. Remove from heat.

When the water is boiling, add pasta and cook according to the pasta package directions.

When pasta is almost done, reserve 1 cup of pasta cooking water, drain the pasta, and add the pasta to the saffron sauce. Return to medium heat, add remaining 1 Tbsp of butter, parmesan and ½ of reserved pasta cooking water. Stir the pasta in the sauce until the sauce has thickened. Add more pasta cooking water as needed.

When the pasta is ready, mix the shrimp and zucchini mixture with the pasta. Serve immediately with torn basil.

LINK: www.fox.com/masterchef/