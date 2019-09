They are big winners with an inspiring story for other teens. Team members Kaylin Yudice, Rachel Bailey, Logan Kelley and Madyson Hooley just won the FedEx Junior Business Challenge finals. They walked away with a $75,000 prize donation from the competition that has groups pitching original business ideas.

