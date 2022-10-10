Lobster and Shrimp Grilled Cheese
Lobster and Shrimp Grilled Cheese from Fish City Grill
Two slices sourdough bread
3 slices Cheddar cheese (or yellow cheese of your choice)
2 slices Monterrey Jack cheese (or white cheese of your choice)
1 to 2 tablespoons queso blanco
4 slices Applewood smoked bacon
2 oz cooked shrimp
2 oz cooked lobster
1 tablespoon Green onions
Sriracha (or your favorite hot sauce) to taste
Butter
Butter two slices sourdough bread and put butter-side down on a heated griddle. Add two slices cheddar cheese to one slice of bread and two slices of Monterrey Jack cheese to the other. Add desired amount of queso blanco to one side of bread, then top with bacon slices. Pour generous amount of sriracha on top of bacon. Add shrimp and lobster to griddle and top with green onions and another slice of cheddar cheese. Heat till cheese begins to melt, then transfer to bread, which should brown as cheese is melted. Combine all to an ooey, gooey lobster and shrimp grilled cheese.
Makes one sandwich.