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Lamb Bolognese

FOX 4
Good Day Recipes
Published November 3, 2026 10:42 AM CST
Published November 3, 2026 10:42 AM CST
Chef Eduardo Osorio previews the Chefs For Farmers festival
Chef Eduardo Osorio previews the Chefs For Farmers festival

Chef Eduardo Osorio previews the Chefs For Farmers festival

Join Chef Eduardo Osorio as he makes lamb bolognese and previews the Chefs For Farmers festival at Old City Park. 

How to make Lamb Bolognese

Ingredients

DALLAS - • Ground lamb
• Confit garlic
• Butter
• Salt and aromatics
• Fresh pasta
• Ricotta Mornay
• Calabrian chili
• Fresh basil

Steps

What we know:

1. Build the base: Add confit garlic to a hot pan, followed by ground lamb. Cook until the lamb begins to brown.
2. Season: Add butter, salt, and aromatics, stirring to develop flavor and create a rich Bolognese sauce.
3. Add pasta: Toss freshly cooked pasta into the lamb Bolognese, allowing it to absorb the sauce.
4. Finish: Plate the pasta and finish with a generous spoonful of creamy ricotta Mornay.
5. Garnish: Top with Calabrian chili and fresh basil for a touch of heat and freshness.

The Source: This recipe comes from Chef Eduardo of Osorio of Meridian.

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