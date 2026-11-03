Lamb Bolognese
How to make Lamb Bolognese
Ingredients
DALLAS - • Ground lamb
• Confit garlic
• Butter
• Salt and aromatics
• Fresh pasta
• Ricotta Mornay
• Calabrian chili
• Fresh basil
Steps
What we know:
1. Build the base: Add confit garlic to a hot pan, followed by ground lamb. Cook until the lamb begins to brown.
2. Season: Add butter, salt, and aromatics, stirring to develop flavor and create a rich Bolognese sauce.
3. Add pasta: Toss freshly cooked pasta into the lamb Bolognese, allowing it to absorb the sauce.
4. Finish: Plate the pasta and finish with a generous spoonful of creamy ricotta Mornay.
5. Garnish: Top with Calabrian chili and fresh basil for a touch of heat and freshness.
The Source: This recipe comes from Chef Eduardo of Osorio of Meridian.