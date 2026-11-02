Collin County voting locations, wait times & sample ballots

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The Brief The Texas midterm election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls in Collin County will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. FOX 4 News will have live results available online and on TV after the polls close.



Tuesday is election day in Texas!

Voting for the Nov. 3 General and Joint Election runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's where to cast your ballot in Collin County, and other important things to know before you head to the polls.

Where can I vote in Collin County?

Collin County registered voters can vote at any Vote Center within Collin County.

To find a voting center that's near you, visit the Collin County Early Voting Center Finder. All voting centers and their addresses are listed below.

Aldridge Elementary School - Gym720 Pleasant Valley LaneRichardson, TX 75080

Allen ISD Professional Learning and Auxiliary Services - Lobby610 E Bethany DriveAllen, TX 75002

Allen ISD Service Center - Front Lobby1451 N Watters RoadAllen, TX 75013

Allen Public Library - Meeting Room A&B300 N Allen DriveAllen, TX 75013

Anna Community Library - Multipurpose Room111 W 5th StreetAnna, TX 75409

Anna ISD Administration Building - Coyote Room151 Rosamond ParkwayAnna, TX 75409

Anna ISD Special Programs Building - Training Room 400201 E 7th StreetAnna, TX 75409

Barksdale Elementary School - Gymnasium2424 Midway RoadPlano, TX 75093

Bethany Worship Center - Sanctuary12160 Country Road 132Celina, TX 75009

Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building - Board of Trustees Board Room318 W School StreetBlue Ridge, TX 75424

Bowman Middle School - North Entrance, H - Hallway2501 Jupiter RoadPlano, TX 75074

Carpenter Park Recreation Center - South Lobby6701 Coit RoadPlano, TX 75024

Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD - Community Room2000 Stadium DriveProsper, TX 75078

Children's Health StarCenter - Party Room A & B6993 Stars AvenueMckinney, TX 75070

Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall821 S Greenville AvenueAllen, TX 75002

Christie Elementary School - Gym3801 Rainier RoadPlano, TX 75023

Clark High School - Conference Room 100W523 Spring Creek ParkwayPlano, TX 75023

Collin College Celina Campus - Classroom CEC1102505 Kinship ParkwayCelina, TX 75009

Collin College Farmersville Campus - FVC Atrium 2501 S Collin ParkwayFarmersville, TX 75442

Collin College Frisco Campus - Building J, Room 1139700 Wade BoulevardFrisco, TX 75035

Collin College Higher Education Center - Atrium 13452 Spur 399McKinney, TX 75069

Collin College McKinney Campus - Atrium 4, C-Square2200 University DriveMcKinney, TX 75071

Collin College Plano Campus - Main Building in Atrium 32800 E. Spring Creek PkwyPlano, TX 75074

Collin College Wylie Campus - WCO 103 Conference Center391 Country Club RoadWylie, TX 75098

Collin County Elections - Voting Room2010 Redbud BoulevardMcKinney, TX 75069

Comerica Center - Lobby2601 Avenue of the StarsFrisco, TX 75034

Daffron Elementary School - PTA Room (A118)3900 Preston Meadow DrivePlano, TX 75093

Davis Library - Program Room 1 & 27501 Independence Parkway APlano, TX 75025

Dowell Middle School - Gym Hallway301 S Ridge RoadMcKinney, TX 75072

Evans Middle School - Library (A114)6998 W Eldorado ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75070

Frisco Fire Station #5 - Training Room14300 Eldorado PkwyFrisco, TX 75035

Frisco Fire Station #8 - Training Room14700 Rolater RoadFrisco, TX 75035

Frisco ISD Athletic Office - Foyer7210 Stadium LaneFrisco, TX 75033

Gay Library - Meeting Room6861 W Eldorado ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75070

Haggar Elementary School - Gymnasium17820 Campbell RoadDallas, TX 75252

Haggard Library - Program Room2501 Coit RoadPlano, TX 75075

Harrington Library - Program Room1501 18th StreetPlano, TX 75074

Haun Elementary School - Gymnasium4500 Quincy LanePlano, TX 75024

Hendrick Middle School - Gym7400 Red River DrPlano, TX 75025

Heritage Ranch Country Club - Ballroom465 Scenic Ranch CircleFairview, TX 75069

Josephine Community Center - Community Room404 Main StreetJosephine, TX 75173

Lavon City Hall - Gymnasium120 School RoadLavon, TX 75166

Liberty Recreation Center - Meeting Room A2601 Glencliff DrivePlano, TX 75075

Lovejoy ISD Administration Building - Portable #1 Training Room259 Country Club RoadAllen, TX 75002

Lucas Fire Department - Training Room165 Country Club RoadLucas, TX 75002

McKinney Boyd High School - Library600 N Lake Forest DrMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney City Hall - 2nd Floor Lobby401 E Virginia StreetMcKinney, TX 75069

McKinney Fire Station #10 - Community Room1150 Olympic CrossingMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #5 - Community Room6600 Virginia ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Fire Station #7 - Community Room861 Independence ParkwayMcKinney, TX 75072

McKinney Fire Station #9 - Community Room4900 Summit View DriveMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney North High School - Auditorium Lobby2550 Wilmeth RoadMcKinney, TX 75071

McKinney Senior Recreation Center - Meeting Room1400 S College StreetMcKinney, TX 75069

Melissa City Hall - Multi-Purpose Room3411 Barker AvenueMelissa, TX 75454

Melissa Public Safety Building - Court Room2402 McKinney StreetMelissa, TX 75454

Melissa United Methodist Church - Sanctuary3851 McKinney StreetMelissa, TX 75454

Michael J Felix Community Center - Rooms A and B3815-E Sachse RoadSachse, TX 75048

Miller Elementary School - Gymnasium5651 Coventry DriveRichardson, TX 75082

Mitchell Elementary School - Gym4223 Briargrove LnDallas, TX 75287

Murphy Community Center - Homer and Marie Adams Room205 N Murphy RoadMurphy, TX 75094

Otto Middle School - Fine Arts Hallway M-001504 North Star RoadPlano, TX 75074

Parker City Hall - Council Chambers5700 E Parker RoadParker, TX 75002

Parr Library - Program Room6200 Windhaven ParkwayPlano, TX 75093

Princeton ISD Administration Building - Board Room804 Mabel AvenuePrinceton, TX 75407

Prosper Town Hall - Community Room250 W First StreetProsper, TX 75078

Renner Middle School - Gymnasium5701 W Parker RdPlano, TX 75093

Renner-Frankford Library - Auditorium6400 Frankford RoadDallas, TX 75252

Rice Middle School - Small Gymnasium8500 GiffordPlano, TX 75025

Royse City ISD Mike McKinney Maintenance Facility - Training Room1420 FM 1777Royse City, TX 75189

Saigling Elementary School - Gymnasium Room M1023600 Matterhorn DrPlano, TX 75075

Sam Carter Service Center - Foyer/Entry12025 Rolater RoadFrisco, TX 75035

Seis Lagos Community Services Association - Clubhouse222 Seis Lagos TrailWylie, TX 75098

Shepton High School - Small Gym F2025505 Plano ParkwayPlano, TX 75093

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church - Youth Church920 14th StreetPlano, TX 75074

Sigler Elementary School - Gymnasium1400 Janwood DrivePlano, TX 75075

St. Paul Town Hall - Council Chambers2505 Butcher's BlockSt. Paul, TX 75098

Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center - Main Lobby416 N 4th StreetPrinceton, TX 75407

Stinson Elementary School - Gymnasium4201 Greenfield DriveRichardson, TX 75082

Stonebridge United Methodist Church - Gymnasium1800 S Stonebridge DriveMcKinney, TX 75072

Terry Pope Administration Building - LaCoNe Jo Room (Door 1&2)611 N FM 1138Nevada, TX 75173

The Grove at Frisco Commons - Game Room C8300 McKinney RoadFrisco, TX 75034

Timberglen Branch Library - Auditorium18505 Midway RoadDallas, TX 75287

Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center - Meeting Room B&C5801 W Parker RoadPlano, TX 75093

UTD Campus - Callier Clinical Research Center - Lobby811 Synergy Park BoulevardRichardson, TX 75080

Verona Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall7204 FM 1377Blue Ridge, TX 75454

Village on the Park McKinney - Living Room/Main Area265 Plateau DriveMcKinney, TX 75069

Weston First Baptist Church - Fellowship Hall300 Main StWeston, TX 75009

Woodcreek Church - Atrium - North Entrance3400 E Renner RoadRichardson, TX 75082

Wylie Community Park Center - Dining Room800 Thomas Street #100Wylie, TX 75098

Your Community Church - Branch - Fellowship Hall7011 FM 546Princeton, TX 75407

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

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If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.

How long is the wait to vote in Collin County?

Expected wait times in Collin County are available online on this Collin County Voting Center Finder map.

What's on the ballot?

The state's most high profile race involves Ken Paxton (R) and James Talarico (D), who are vying for a spot in the U.S. Senate. Paxton, who has served as Texas Attorney General since 2014, unseated sitting Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Talarico, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, has served in the Texas House since 2018, and defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website. The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth. You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give your poll locations.

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When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Collin County are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver's License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

License to carry a handgun issued by DPS

Texas election ID card issued by DPS

United States passport (book or card)

United States military ID card with photo

US Certificate of Citizenship or Naturalization with photo

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote. For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. In Texas, polling locations restrict cell phone use.

Can I bring a gun?

No. Only peace officers - on our off duty - can take a handgun into a polling location.

Can I take my phone to vote?

Yes, and no. You cannot use your cell phone, camera, tablet, laptop, sound recorder or any other kind of recording device in the room where voting is happening. You can use electronic devices outside the room, as long as you are not using them to record sound or images. No recording is allowed within 100 feet of a voting station.

Can I wear political clothing?

No. No one is allowed to wear clothing or any similar items related to a candidate, measure, or political party, even if they are not on the ballot. This is enforceable within 100 feet of a polling station. You will be asked to remove or cover up the clothing before entering the building.

Can I bring my child?

Yes, according to Texas Election Code, a child under 18 years old can accompany a parent who is voting.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov . To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here . It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.