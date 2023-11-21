La Madeleine's cranberry apple stuffing recipe
DALLAS - Cranberries and stuffing are Thanksgiving essentials for many. But have you ever thought about combining them?
Erik Von Illyes with La Madeleine stopped by Good Day to share a unique take on Thanksgiving dressing.
Cranberry Apple Stuffing
- 1 lb butter
- 2 ½ lbs apples, diced
- 6 cups onion, diced
- 4 cups celery, diced
- 3 cups carrots, diced
- 1 bag stuffing mix (including seasoning mix)
- 3 ½ quarts water
- 1 T. salt
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 oz minced garlic
- 3 oz chicken base
- 1 ½ lbs dried cranberries
In a large pot, add butter, apples, onion, celery, carrots, spice packet, water, salt, pepper, minced garlic, chicken base, and dried cranberries. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently with a high heat rubber spatula.
Place 1 bag of dry stuffing mix into a 4" deep baking pan. Pour liquid over stuffing mix. Mix well to incorporate liquid into stuffing. Cover with foil. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
