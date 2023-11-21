La Madeleine's cranberry apple stuffing recipe

Cranberries and stuffing are Thanksgiving essentials for many. But have you ever thought about combining them?

Erik Von Illyes with La Madeleine stopped by Good Day to share a unique take on Thanksgiving dressing.

Cranberry Apple Stuffing

1 lb butter

2 ½ lbs apples, diced

6 cups onion, diced

4 cups celery, diced

3 cups carrots, diced

1 bag stuffing mix (including seasoning mix)

3 ½ quarts water

1 T. salt

2 tsp. black pepper

2 oz minced garlic

3 oz chicken base

1 ½ lbs dried cranberries

In a large pot, add butter, apples, onion, celery, carrots, spice packet, water, salt, pepper, minced garlic, chicken base, and dried cranberries. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently with a high heat rubber spatula.

Place 1 bag of dry stuffing mix into a 4" deep baking pan. Pour liquid over stuffing mix. Mix well to incorporate liquid into stuffing. Cover with foil. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

LINK: lamadeleine.com