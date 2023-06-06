Kung Pao lobster recipe from Nick and Sam's Steakhouse in Dallas

Chef Samir Dhurandhar of the famed Dallas steakhouse Nick and Sam's takes people into his origins in India to Manhattan restaurants and here to North Texas in his new book "Raising the Steaks."

Readers will find out how a chance meeting with cooking legend Julia Childs turned into lifelong opportunities.

Plus, he shares personal recipes and kitchen tips.

You're invited to Chef Dhurandhar's book signing Wednesday night at Interabang Books in Dallas.

"Raising the Steaks" will be available at bookstores nationwide, or you can visit the restaurant to get a copy.

Kung Pao Sauce

Ingredients

Tomato Ketchup 2 cups

Soy Sauce 1 cup

Sambal Paste .75 cup

Rice Vinegar .5 cup

Sugar .75 cup

Scallions (white and green, finely chopped) 3 tablespoon

Ginger (peeled & finely chopped) 3 tablespoon

Salt & Pepper To taste

Preparation

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Check for seasoning and reserve.

Kung Pao Lobster

Ingredients

Lobster Tail 8oz (cut into 5 pieces)

Egg Whites 2 each

Cornstarch 1 cup

Canola Oil as needed

Kung Pao Sauce 1.5 cup

Scallions (white ad green, finely chopped) 3 tablespoon

Chili Threads as needed

Peanuts as needed

Assembly

Preheat fryer to 325 degrees with the canola oil.

Whisk egg whites till frothy. Add lobster tail and coat throughout.

Add the lobster to the cornstarch and coat throughout.

Carefully add lobster to the preheated oil. Fry till golden.

Remove on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

Put into a shallow bowl. Toss with hot kung pao sauce.

Garnish with chopped scallions, chili threads and crushed peanuts.

