Serves 8

16 pieces boneless, skin on, chicken thighs

2 ounces Korean red chili flakes

2 ounces Gochujang chili paste

2 tablespoons chives, chopped fine

4 tablespoons soy sauce

Honey Soy Sauce:

½ cup honey

2 tablespoons tamari soy sauce

2 tablespoons scallions, very thin julienne, soaked in ice water for 1 hour

Little Sister's Korean Grilled Chicken Thighs:

Allow to marinate for at least one hour.

Honey Soy Sauce:

In a mixing bowl, add honey and soy sauce together. Mix thoroughly.

Grilling Instructions:

Transfer the chicken thighs to a charbroiler or wood grill on low heat (below 350 degrees).

Place chicken thighs, skin side down on the grill and cook until skin begins to turn golden brown and crunchy. (The grill should be low enough to allow chicken thighs to cook for 90% of the cook time without burning the skin. Low and slow is the key here.)

Once the skin is golden brown and crunchy, turn the chicken thighs over and continue to cook. (Do not overcook.)