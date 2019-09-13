Korean Grilled Chicken Thighs
DALLAS - Serves 8
16 pieces boneless, skin on, chicken thighs
2 ounces Korean red chili flakes
2 ounces Gochujang chili paste
2 tablespoons chives, chopped fine
4 tablespoons soy sauce
Honey Soy Sauce:
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons tamari soy sauce
2 tablespoons scallions, very thin julienne, soaked in ice water for 1 hour
Little Sister's Korean Grilled Chicken Thighs:
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together chicken thighs, red chili flakes, Gochujang chili paste, chives and soy sauce.
- Allow to marinate for at least one hour.
Honey Soy Sauce:
- In a mixing bowl, add honey and soy sauce together. Mix thoroughly.
- Transfer to a squeeze bottle and store properly.
Grilling Instructions:
- Transfer the chicken thighs to a charbroiler or wood grill on low heat (below 350 degrees).
- Place chicken thighs, skin side down on the grill and cook until skin begins to turn golden brown and crunchy. (The grill should be low enough to allow chicken thighs to cook for 90% of the cook time without burning the skin. Low and slow is the key here.)
- Once the skin is golden brown and crunchy, turn the chicken thighs over and continue to cook. (Do not overcook.)
- Once thighs are done, remove from grill and allow to rest for 3-5 minutes.
To Plate:
- On a large platter, nicely arrange the hot grilled chicken thighs.
- Garnish with honey soy sauce and thinly julienned scallions.
Green Apple - Cilantro Slaw
2 cups chayote squash, julienned very thin
2 cups Granny Smith apple, peeled and julienned very thin
2 cups red cabbage, julienned very thin
2 cups green cabbage, julienned very thin
½ cup carrot, peeled and julienned very thin
½ cup red onion, peeled and julienned very thin
1 cup cilantro leaves, washed and dried
1 cup sweet basil leaves, washed and dried
1 cup mint leaves, washed and dried
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup yuzu juice
1 tablespoon shallots, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon cilantro leaves, washed, picked and chopped
2 teaspoons kosher salt
For the Chayote-Green Apple Slaw:
- In a mixing bowl, mix chayote squash, green apple, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, cilantro leaves and basil leaves.
- Set aside.
For the Cilantro-Yuzu Vinaigrette:
- In a mixing bowl, add olive oil, yuzu juice, shallots, cilantro and kosher salt.
- Blend until incorporated.
To Assemble the Salad:
- Toss the salad with the Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette.
- Serve.