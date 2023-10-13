Jumbo sea scallop recipe from Margaret’s in the JW Marriott Dallas

The restaurant inside the JW Marriott hotel in Downtown Dallas is named for beloved Dallas philanthropist Margaret McDermott. It utilizes ingredients from more than 20 local farms and ranches, plus its own on-site, outdoor garden.

Chef Jonah Friedmann shared one of his favorite recipes – a jumbo sea scallop dish with smoked gouda grits, pork belly, wild mushroom and bean ragout, tarragon, and puffed sorghum.

Jumbo Sea Scallops

Ingredients:

6 ea Jumbo sea scallops

4 oz of grits dried

16 fl oz milk

4 oz mushrooms

1 oz fava beans

2 fl oz heavy cream

1 oz shallot

.5 oz garlic

.5 fl oz sherry cooking wine

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 oz smoked gouda cheese

1 ea thyme sprig

Steps:

Pat scallops dry and season lightly with salt.

Bring milk to a boil and whisk in grits. Stir and continue to cook until tender. Add smoked gouda, half the heavy cream, and salt to taste (should be creamy).

Sautee mushrooms in oil and season, add chopped shallots and garlic, and lower heat to sweat. Add sherry wine and reduce to almost dry. add a little heavy cream and a splash of water. reduce until mud consistency and add fava beans. season and finish with lemon juice.

Get a sauté pan nice and hot, add enough canola oil to coat pan and add the scallops. Sear on medium high heat until golden brown on the bottom and flip over. turn heat low and add butter and thyme spring until cooked through. The scallops should feel like your thumb palm when perfectly cooked!

Gather a plate and first add layer on smoked gouda grits, followed by the mushroom ragout and finally the seared scallops.

LINK: margaretsdallas.com