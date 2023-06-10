

Iron Skillet Seared Ribeye



Yield: 2 to 4 servings

2 each 16oz Choice Ribeyes Steaks, 1 ½ inch thick

4 tsp Kosher Salt

4 tsp Peppercorn Mélange, crushed

2 Tbsp Butter, unsalted

Place the Ribeye steaks out on the counter to get it close to room temperature, approximately 15 minutes. Preheat a seasoned cast iron skillet on the stove at medium high heat for 5 minutes. Needs to be extremely hot. Season the steaks with 1 tsp of each, salt & pepper on each side, evenly disbursed. Place the 2 Tbsp on butter in the bottom of the skillet then gently place the season steak into the hot skillet falling away from you. Sear for 2 minutes and then turn both steaks over. Place into a preheated 350 degree convection oven54 for 4 minutes. This is for medium rare, add an extra minute if more medium is desired. Quickly remove from the skillet onto a platter to rest on the counter for 6-8 minutes. Discard access grease from the skillet and return it to stove to prepare the pan gravy.

Brandy Peppercorn Pan Gravy

1 Tbsp Butter, unsalted

1 Tsp Garlic, chopped

2 oz Brandy

1 tsp Tomato Paste

2 cups Hearty Beef Broth

½ tsp Paprika

1 tsp Peppercorn Mélange, crushed

2 tsp Green Peppercorns in brine, crushed

2 ½ tsp Corn Starch

2 tsp Flour

4 Tbsp Water

3 Tbsp Heavy Whipping Cream



While the ribeye steaks are resting place the hot skillet back on the stove on medium heat. Add the butter and garlic and quickly stir around. Pull the skillet back away from the heat for a minute to deglaze the pan with brandy and then carefully ignite allowing the alcohol to burn off. Place back onto the heat adding the tomato paste, beef broth and paprika. Allow it to come to a boil, stirring occasionally and cook for 2 minutes. In a small bowl combine the corn starch, flour and water till smooth. Whisk this slurry mixture into the boiling broth. Reduce to a simmer and allow it to cook for 2 minutes more. Stir in both crushed peppercorns and heavy cream. Taste for seasoning. At this point the ribeye steaks are ready to serve. Slice and arrange nicely on a serving platter and drizzle some of the pan gravy on the side of steaks and serve the rest on the side for those that want more. Enjoy.

