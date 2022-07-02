Holiday Grilling: Carne Asada

Carne Asada from Primo's MX Kitchen



Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup fresh juice from 2 to 3 oranges, preferably sour oranges

• 2 tablespoons fresh juice from 2 to 3 limes

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems only, divided

• 6 medium cloves garlic

• 1 tablespoon whole cumin seed, toasted and ground

• 1 teaspoon whole coriander seed, toasted and ground

• Kosher salt

• 2 pounds tenderloin steaks trimmed and cut with the grain into 5- to 6-inch lengths



Directions:

Heat the grill and brush with oil, place the tenderloin on the grill and cook for 2 minutes, flip to the other side and cook for another 2 minutes. Flip to the other side in a cross pattern and continue to cook for 2 minutes followed by the final flip and finish off with an additional 2 minutes.

