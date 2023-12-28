Perfect Hangover Brunch Recipe: Guisada Sopes Benedict
DALLAS - Mexican sopes are fried thick corn masa tortillas. They originated in central Mexico and act as plates for an abundance of toppings, like chicken, pork, vegetables, and salsa. They can also be topped with beans, cheese, and guisos for a festive appetizer that will be a hit at any celebration.
Guisada Sopes Benedict
Serves: 8
- 2 Fried Corn Masa Sopes (see recipe) *
- 2 oz refried beans
- 2 oz carne guisada (see recipe) *
- 2 oz napa cabbage slaw
- 1 oz chipotle Honey aioli (see recipe) *
- 2 ea poached eggs
- 2 oz chipotle hollandaise (see recipe) *
- Sprinkle some smoked paprika
Corn Masa Sopes
- 1 lb Nixtamal Corn Masa
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp water
Carne Guisada
- ½ Lb pork shoulder (cubed)
- 1 oz olive oil
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 4 oz chile guajillo
- 4 oz white onion
- ½ cinnamon stick
- ½ orange
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 4 cups water
- 1 tsp chicken bouillon
- 1 tsp sugar
Chipotle Hollandaise
- 3 Egg yolks
- 1 oz chipotle
- 1 lb butter clarified
- 1 ea lemon
- 1 tsp salt
Chipotle Honey Aioli
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 ea lime
- 1 oz chipotle in adobo
- ¼ tsp cumin
- 2 oz honey
- ½ tsp salt
