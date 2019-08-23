Grilled Salmon with Habanero Pineapple Salsa

Chef Luis Rodriquez from Al Biernat's stopped by Good Day to promote DFW Restaurant Week. He made grilled salmon with sauteed spinach and habanero pineapple salsa.

Habanero Pineapple Salsa

16 oz pineapple

3 oz red onion

7 oz beefsteak tomato

2 tsp sugar

3 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp black pepper

1 oz cilantro

1 whole habanero

Salt to taste

Slice pineapple, beefsteak tomato, and red onion into ¼ inch thick slices.

Add whole habanero, and grill (or oven roast) at 500F for 4 minutes or until the slices are charred. Let it charred slices cool down, then dice.

Add cilantro, sugar, lime juice, black pepper, and salt to taste.



Salmon

1 lb salmon

Salt and pepper

Cut salmon into 2 pieces, then season with salt and pepper. Pan sear or grill for 2 minutes on each side, then put in the oven at 350F for 5 minutes.



Sautéed Spinach

½ lb baby spinach, blanched and dried

4 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp chopped garlic



LINKS:

www.albiernats.com

www.dfwrestaurantweek.com