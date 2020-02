Ingredients for this salad include all-natural chicken, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, red onion and grape tomatoes.

Greek Dressing

1 - 1/4 cup Canola Oil

1 - 1/4 cup Olive Oil

2/3 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1/3 cup Dijon Mustard

1/8 cup Lemon Juice

Combine all ingredients and whisk until well blended. Flavor to taste using your favorite blend of Greek seasoning and spices.

Yield: ~1 Quart

Link: newks.com