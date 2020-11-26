Grilled Carrots with Hazelnuts & Basil Oil

Ingredients

How to Make:

Make the yogurt 12 to 48 hours ahead of time, mix yogurt with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Line colander with cheesecloth over a bowl. Place yogurt in the center, fold the cheesecloth over the yogurt, and put a weight (like a few cans) over it. Place bowl in fridge for at least 12 hours and discard the liquid.

Wash and peel the carrots and trim the tops, leaving about 1 inch of the green attached. Prepare a steamer over a large pot filled with a few inches of boiling water, making sure the steamer doesn’t touch the water. Add the carrots and cook until the thickest part of the stalk is easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 8 minutes.

Make a basil oil. Add the basil to the bowl of a food processor. Add 6 tablespoons plus two teaspoons of oil and a pinch of salt. Blitz until completely smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides if necessary. Set aside.

Remove the carrots from the steamer and transfer to a large plate or bowl. Toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, ½ teaspoon of salt, and a good grind of pepper.

Place a grill pan over high heat. Once it’s smoking, grill the carrots, working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding. Turn the carrots occasionally until lightly charred on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes.

While the carrots are cooking, make the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey and apple cider vinegar with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Transfer the grilled carrots to the same large plate or bowl you seasoned them in before grilling, and top with the honey dressing, tossing gently to combine.