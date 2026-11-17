Grapevine installs Christmas tree ahead of 38th annual Carol of Lights event
GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Christmas Capitol of Texas now has its Christmas tree!
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What we know:
Crews are installing a massive white fir at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink at Grapevine Main Station and have already begun decorating it.
Once the star topper is in place, the tree will stand roughly 60 feet over the rink.
The tree is expected to be fully ready by next Monday, in time for the city's official kickoff to the holiday season at the 38th Carol of Lights event.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Grapevine.