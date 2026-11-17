The Brief A massive Christmas tree has arrived at Grapevine's "Peace Plaza Ice Rink." The tree will tower about 60 feet over the rink with the star topper. It will be completely ready by next Monday for the city's 38th Carol of Lights events.



The Christmas Capitol of Texas now has its Christmas tree!

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What we know:

Crews are installing a massive white fir at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink at Grapevine Main Station and have already begun decorating it.

Once the star topper is in place, the tree will stand roughly 60 feet over the rink.

The tree is expected to be fully ready by next Monday, in time for the city's official kickoff to the holiday season at the 38th Carol of Lights event.