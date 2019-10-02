Gnocchi Salsiccia E Radicchio

Serves 4

1 1/2 lb. of Gnocchi

1 Head of Radicchio

1 lb. Sausage (out of the casing)

1 cup Leeks (thinly sliced)

1 tbs Walnuts (toasted and chopped)

1 cup White Wine or Beer

1 oz Unsalted Butter

1/2 cup Ricotta Salata (fresh grated)

2 tbs. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

Cook the gnocchi in boiling water until they float to the surface. Let cool.

In a sauté pan at medium-low heat, heat the oil and butter together. When the butter is melted, but not browned, toss in sliced leeks and simmer slowly for eight to ten minutes. Raise heat to medium, add the sausage and let the mix cook until sausage looks done on the outside, about 10-15 minutes. Keep stirring every two minutes to help the sausage cook uniformly.

Add a splash of wine (or beer) and allow the alcohol to evaporate for 3-5 minutes. Add the sliced radicchio and mix well. If needed, add a splash of water, heavy cream or vegetable broth to moisten the sauce.