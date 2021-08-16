Glazed Pork Chop with Roasted Green Beans and Cheesy Grits

Pork Chops

4 each 8-10 ounce pork chops

Season both sides of the pork chop with kosher salt and black pepper. In a hot stainless steel saute pan with a tablespoon of olive or vegetable oil, sear the pork chops until a rich golden brown. Flip the chops over in the pan and brush the seared side with honey glaze. Place in a 400-degree oven for 8-9 minutes. Brush with more glaze and return the pork chops to the oven for an additional 5-6 minutes depending on the thickness of the chop. Remove from the oven when the pork temps out at 150 degrees and allow to rest 10 minutes. The carry over cooking that happens will take the pork the rest of the way to doneness and resting the chops will help retain the moisture.

Chile Infused Honey

1 Cup Wildflower Honey

1 tsp Guajillo Chile Powder

1 tsp Ancho Chile Powder

½ tsp Chipotle Chile Powder

¼ tsp Smoked Paprika

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

Combine all ingredients in a heavy gauged stainless steel or enamel coated cast iron saucepan and warm over medium heat to 190°. Turn off the heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

Roasted Green Beans

25 each Raw Green Beans Split end to end

½ Cup Julienne Red Onion

10 each Cherry Tomatoes Sliced into 4-5 slice discs

2 tsp Garlic Puree

2 TBLS Pork Belly Fat Rendering (Reserved from cooking the pork belly)

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and coat well. Lay flat on a baking sheet with a small lip. Choose a baking sheet that allows room for all the ingredients to be spread out. Place in a 400° convection oven for 8-10 minutes. 425° for a standard oven. Beans will have some deep brown coloring on them, tomatoes and onions will be caramelized when they are ready. Remove from oven and reserve for plating. If reheating is necessary, simply flash them in a 300° oven until hot.

Cheese Grits

1 Cup Dried, Coarse Cornmeal Grits

2 Cups Heavy Cream

2 Cups Chicken Stock

¾ Cups Yellow Onion Small Diced

2 TBLS Garlic Puree

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 each Wheel of Garlic & Herb Boursin Cheese

1 Cup Grated Smoked Gouda

¼ Cup Grated Parmesan

2 TBLS Unsalted Butter

Heat a heavy gauged stainless-steel sauce pot over medium heat until very warm. Add Butter and melt. Once butter is melted, add yellow onions, and increase the heat to medium high. Sweat the yellow onions until the are translucent. Once translucent, add garlic and ½ tsp salt. Once the garlic is toasted and golden in color, add chicken stock, cream and remaining ½ tsp salt. Bring to a simmer and lower the heat to medium. Whisk in cornmeal grits until they are smooth. Cover and continue to cook for approximately 20 minutes, until the grains are soft. Stir every 2-3 minutes to protect against scorching and sticking on the bottom of the pan. If the grits get dry before they are soft, add chicken stock. Once the grits are soft to the bite and similar to mashed potatoes in consistency, remove from heat and stir in the cheeses. Once the cheeses are melted into the grits, taste. Adjust salt as needed. Reserve hot for plating.

When all ingredients except the Infused Honey are hot and ready for plating, place the grits in the center of the plate and place the pork chop over the top. Place green beans around. Garnish the green beans with the roasted cherry tomato slices and roasted red onion slices. Drizzle the Chile infused honey over and around the plate.

Advertisement

LINK: rmhdallas.org/events/40th-anniversary/