Ginger pork dumpling recipe with dim sum sauce

It's time to nail down your New Year's Eve party menu. Ray Skradzinski with Republic Texas Tavern has a great appetizer idea.

He stopped by Good Day to show you how to make ginger pork dumplings with dim sum sauce.

Not a fan of port? You can also make these dumplings with chicken, beef, or veggies.

Ginger Pork Dumplings

Filling:

2.5 lbs pork butt cubed

2 tbsp chopped ginger

2 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sambal

2 tbsp sliced scallion greens

1/3 cup oyster sauce

½ tsp sugar

½ tbsp salt

1 tbsp water

Grind the pork butt and bacon through 3/16 die and place in a mixing bowl.

Fold in salt, sugar, sliced scallions, garlic, ginger, water, sambal, oyster sauce, and sesame oil and lightly mix together until it begins to emulsify.

Place into deli cups and refrigerate for later use.

Dim Sum Sauce

1 cups rice wine

1 cups superior light soy

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp chopped ginger

2 tbsp scallions sliced thin (greens)

1 tsp sugar

Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl, portion, and store.

LINK: republic1836.net