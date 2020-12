Greenville Avenue Pizza Company created a pizza to recognize a truly unique year. Sammy Mandell explained the concept of putting the best and worst of 2020 into the restaurant's seasonal pizza

Here's the ingredients for its Disaster Pizza:

Fried Spam, Pineapple, Bell Pepper, Diced Hard Boiled Egg, Pimento Cheese, Black Pepper, Alfredo Sauce, GAPCo’s Mozzarella Cheese Blend