Fun Halloween Dessert: Smashable Pumpkin Face

Happy Halloween!

To help get everyone into the spooky spirit, North Texas baker Shefali Patel joined Good Day with a recipe for a dessert that's both tasty and fun.

Smashable Pumpkin Face

Ingredients:

2 bags of orange candy melts (or any color you prefer)

1T coconut oil

Handful of candy

Sprinkles

Directions:

Melt the candy melts in the microwave at 30 sec increments until melted.

Add coconut oil to melted chocolate and stir until chocolate becomes thin and ribbons off the spatula.

Pour chocolate into pumpkin mold and begin moving around until the entire mold is covered. Freeze for 10 min.

Remove from the freezer, add another coat of melted chocolate, and move around the mold. Freeze for 10 min.

Carefully release chocolate from the mold and unveil the smashable pumpkin.

Set candy in a small pile and place pumpkin mold over the candy.

Add sprinkles to the eyes, nose and mouth.

Using the mallet, break open the pumpkin and enjoy!

LINK: cakedbyshef.com