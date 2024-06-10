Fritto misto recipe from Radici Wood-Fired Grill

Chef Tiffany Derry has a new restaurant open in Farmers Branch. She stopped by Good Day to share one of the recipes from Radici Wood-Fired Grill.

Radici means "roots" in Italian. The restaurant draws inspiration from her early experiences in Italian restaurants and her travels through Italy.

The menu centers around meats and vegetables paired in a wood-fired grill. It will change based on seasonal availability.

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto Batter

3 cups of AP flour

3 cups cornstarch

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp creole seasoning

2 tsp baking powder

6 cups of soda water

1 1/2 cups of ice-cold vodka

In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients and mix well with a whisk. Make sure to get all the clumps of flour.

Fritto Misto Veggies

1 fancy eggplant, peeled cut 1 inch thick and quartered

1 yellow onion, sliced with root still in tact

1 bunch broccolini, blanched

1 red bell peppers, rough chop

2 Maitake mushrooms, quartered

1 gallon neutral cooking oil to fry

Portion into 5 oz mixed veggies

Calabrian Chili Aioli

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp lemon Juice

1 tsp salt

½ cup garlic confit

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp honey

15 Calabrian chilies in oil

Combine all ingredients in the robot coupe and blend until smooth.

Push through a fine mesh strainer.

Store in the cooler for 7 days.

Garnish

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 tbsp dill, chopped

3 basil leaves, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions

Preheat the cooking oil in the fryer to 350 degrees.

Dredge portioned veggies into the fritto misto batter until all veggies are fully coated. The batter should be thin but thick enough to cover all veggies.

Drop veggies into the fryer oil separating them as each piece is dropped so they do not clump together. If veggies clump, use tongs to separate in the fry oil.

Allow to fry for 1 ½ minutes or until crispy.

Remove veggies from the fryer and let them cool on a paper towel-lined tray.

Assembly

Place 1 oz C alabrian aioli into the center of the plate using the back of the spoon to smooth out a circle.

Stack the veggies on top of plated sauce.

Garnish with chopped herbs and lemon zest.

LINK: www.radiciwoodfiredgrill.com