Fried Shrimp Rangoons

Ingredients

1 pound 41/50 shrimp (cut in 3 pieces)

6 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

2 ounces white onion (diced)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 package square dumpling wrappers

1 each egg (beaten in small bowl with 1/2 tablespoons of water)

2 cups vegetable oil

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, add shrimp, cream cheese, salt, white pepper, white onion, and garlic powder. Mix until well combined. To make rangoons, take one square wrapper and brush egg wash around the edges. Place 1/2 to 1 tablespoon of shrimp mixture in the middle and pinch the opposite corners of the wrapper together to form a pyramid. Repeat until all mixture is used. If preparing ahead, place in freezer for 4 hours and place into storage bag until ready to fry. When ready to fry, heat vegetable oil in stock pot to 375 degrees and fry rangoons for 3 minutes. Drain on paper towel and enjoy.

I typically dip this in a sweet and sour sauce but they are fabulous on their own.