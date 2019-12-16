Filet Mignon with Roquefort Bacon Butter and Port Wine Demi-Glace

Filet Mignon

6 ea. 8 oz filet mignon (or favorite steak)

Sprinkle kosher salt & black pepper

1-1/2 oz Roquefort butter (see recipe)

1-1/2 oz port demi-glace (see recipe)

Season steaks with kosher salt & black pepper on both sides. Grill to desired temp. Place on plate, top with cold Roquefort butter then ladle demi-glace over the top of the butter and around the steak. The butter should only melt just a tiny bit and remain almost whole.

Roquefort Butter

1 cup blue or Roquefort cheese (slightly crumbled)

1/2 lb butter (unsalted, softened)

1/4 cup bacon (cooked & chopped ½ inch)

1/3 cup walnuts (lightly toasted)

Make sure butter is very soft. Gently fold in all ingredients. Try to keep as chunky as possible. This must be done by hand. Do not use food processor.

Port Wine Demi-Glace

Advertisement

2 cups demi-glace or beef gravy

1 cup port wine (reduced by 1/2)

1/4 tsp thyme

2 oz butter (cold)

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch black pepper

In a med saucepot, reduce wine by 1/2. Add all remaining ingredients except butter, bring to a low boil. Immediately remove from heat, whisk in butter. Keep warm.

Link: www.chefkennybowers.com