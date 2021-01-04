Ensalada de Cilantro con Salmon
Ensalada de Cilantro con Salmon by Cantina Laredo
2 - 3 ounces of Mesclun mix
2 Tbl finely chopped Cilantro
2 ounces Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette (recipe below)
½ cup whole black beans, cooked
1 Tbl sliced, roasted red bell pepper
3 ounces thinly sliced roasted vegetable mix (we use a mix of red onion, purple cabbage, poblano pepper and jicama)
½ tortilla chips
1 ounce Monterey jack cheese
3 avocado wedges
5 ounce grilled Salmon filet
Cilantro lime Vinaigrette Recipe:
Use one cup of your favorite vinaigrette dressing. Add the juice of one fresh lime and ½ bunch of cilantro. Add ingredients to a blender and blend 30 seconds until smooth.