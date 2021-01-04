Ensalada de Cilantro con Salmon by Cantina Laredo

2 - 3 ounces of Mesclun mix

2 Tbl finely chopped Cilantro

2 ounces Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette (recipe below)

½ cup whole black beans, cooked

1 Tbl sliced, roasted red bell pepper

3 ounces thinly sliced roasted vegetable mix (we use a mix of red onion, purple cabbage, poblano pepper and jicama)

½ tortilla chips

1 ounce Monterey jack cheese

3 avocado wedges

5 ounce grilled Salmon filet

Cilantro lime Vinaigrette Recipe:

Use one cup of your favorite vinaigrette dressing. Add the juice of one fresh lime and ½ bunch of cilantro. Add ingredients to a blender and blend 30 seconds until smooth.

