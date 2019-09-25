Eggs Florentine

Serves: 4

8 whole eggs

8 English muffins

1 lb thinly sliced smoked ham

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 medium onion minced

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 pieces applewood smoked bacon, medium chopped

3 cups fresh baby spinach

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium saucepot, heat 2 quarts of water and vinegar until it boils.

In a medium saucepan, render bacon until crispy. Add onions and garlic and saute until tender, about 3 minutes.

Add spinach and wilt.

Add cream and cook until thick, about 3 minutes.

Mix in Parmesan cheese and butter until it melts.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Toast muffins and arrange on a plate. Top with hame that has been warmed.

Stir simmering water in a circular motion and crack the eggs into the liquid to poach about 5 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and place on top of the ham.