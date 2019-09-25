Eggs Florentine
Serves: 4
8 whole eggs
8 English muffins
1 lb thinly sliced smoked ham
1 tbsp white vinegar
1 medium onion minced
1 tbsp minced garlic
3 pieces applewood smoked bacon, medium chopped
3 cups fresh baby spinach
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1 tbsp butter
Salt and pepper to taste
- In a medium saucepot, heat 2 quarts of water and vinegar until it boils.
- In a medium saucepan, render bacon until crispy. Add onions and garlic and saute until tender, about 3 minutes.
- Add spinach and wilt.
- Add cream and cook until thick, about 3 minutes.
- Mix in Parmesan cheese and butter until it melts.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Toast muffins and arrange on a plate. Top with hame that has been warmed.
- Stir simmering water in a circular motion and crack the eggs into the liquid to poach about 5 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and place on top of the ham.
- Spoon on sauce and voila!!
LINK: www.crossroads-diner.com