Dallas weather: Temps to soar 20° above average this week after morning freeze

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The Brief After a freezing start Tuesday morning, southerly winds will trigger a major warm-up with temperatures climbing more than 20 degrees above seasonal averages by this weekend. Elevated fire risks are in place today, particularly west of the I-35 corridor, due to 30 mph wind gusts and humidity levels dropping as low as 15%. AccuWeather reports that tree pollen levels have reached the extreme category, while dust and dander remain high, prompting experts to recommend keeping windows closed throughout the week.



A frigid start Tuesday morning will give way to a significant warming trend as southerly winds return to North Texas. While the week begins with a winter chill, residents should prepare for a dramatic shift.

Temperatures are forecast to climb more than 20 degrees above seasonal averages by this weekend.

Tuesday Forecast

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with breezy south winds helping afternoon highs reach the mid-60s. An elevated fire risk remains in place, particularly for areas west of the Interstate 35 corridor. Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning and refrain from parking vehicles over tall grass, as wind gusts could reach 30 mph with humidity levels dropping as low as 15%.

‘Extreme’ allergy levels in Dallas-Fort Worth

Allergy sufferers should take precautions today as AccuWeather reports tree pollen levels are extremely high across the region.

While grass and ragweed remain low, both dust and dander levels are high, and mold counts are currently moderate. Experts recommend keeping windows closed and changing clothes after spending time outdoors to minimize exposure.

7-Day Outlook

The warming trend continues Wednesday with slightly lower wind gusts and a minor increase in humidity, though the fire threat will persist.

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will dominate the remainder of the week. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s by Saturday and Sunday, with no rain currently in the forecast.