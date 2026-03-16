Mexican national sentenced for distributing meth across Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex

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The Brief 33-year-old Raymundo Bernal Saucedo was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to intent to distribute methamphetamines in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Bernal, a Mexican citizen living in the U.S. illegally, was identified as the individual overseeing a methamphetamine distribution network located in North Texas. He was actively involved in acquiring instruments needed to create methamphetamine, and was also involved in smuggling contraband to jails in Tennessee.



A North Texas court sentenced a Mexican national to multiple decades in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to masterminding a large methamphetamine distribution network.

What we know:

33-year-old Raymundo Bernal Saucedo was sentenced on March 11, 2026 to 40 years in federal prison for his involvement in a North Texas methamphetamine distribution network.

Bernal was identified as the lead figure in a local meth distribution cell with ties back to Michoacán, Mexico.

Court records state Homeland Security Task Force Group One began investigating a drug distribution cell located in Arlington, Texas. They discovered Bernal, a Mexican citizen in the U.S. illegally, was the individual overseeing the operation.

(GERMANY OUT) gavel, hammer and book (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Agents found he was actively involved in the distribution process, as well as the creation of the methamphetamine through acquiring pots, chemicals and other instruments needed to "cook" the meth.

Two weapons were discovered in Bernal's residence, and he was also discovered to be involved in sending illegal contraband to jails in Tennessee.

Investigators say he was responsible for 1,946,000 kilograms of methamphetamine distributed.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth in October 2024.

What they're saying:

"We are dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks in the Northern District of Texas through our indispensable partnership with Homeland Security Task Force agents," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "The lengthy sentence in this case is directly attributable to their diligent efforts, and we will continue to pursue the full measure of justice against those who traffic this poison in our communities."

"This sentence demonstrates that those who traffic dangerous quantities of methamphetamine into North Texas will be held accountable," said Joseph B. Tucker, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division. "The DEA, alongside our federal, state, and local partners remain committed to dismantling transnational criminal organizations and protecting our communities from this poison."

"The Dallas Homeland Security Task Force remains focused on targeting transnational criminal organizations. The collaborative effort of the HSTF resulted in a significant sentence and the reduction of narcotics on our streets," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "The FBI will continue to work with our partners to combat violent crime and drug trafficking in our communities."