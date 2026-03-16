Dallas Weather: North Texas forecast 40-degree temperature swing; 'Extreme' pollen alert

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The Brief We are tracking a massive 47-degree climb from today’s high to Saturday’s peak. Low humidity and gusty winds (up to 30 mph today) have placed North Texas under an elevated fire risk through Tuesday. Tree pollen is the main culprit this week; experts recommend keeping windows closed today despite the sunshine to keep the "extreme" counts out of your home.



North Texans will experience a weather "whiplash" this week as the region transitions from near-freezing temperatures to a summer-like heatwave in just a matter of days.

Monday: Chilly and Windy

The week begins on a cold note. Monday will remain chilly and windy, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. North winds gusting up to 30 mph will keep wind chills low throughout the day.

Forecasters have issued an elevated fire threat for the DFW area today. The combination of dry vegetation, low humidity and high winds means any fires that start could spread rapidly.

Monday night will remain quite cold, with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid-30s.

7-Day Forecast: Mid-90s by the Weekend

The "Texas swing" begins in earnest on Tuesday as southerly winds return, sparking a rapid warm-up. Highs will climb back into the mid-60s on Tuesday, though the elevated fire threat will persist.

By the end of the week, the region will trade coats for tank tops. High temperatures are expected to soar, with many areas pushing 90 to 95 degrees by the weekend.

No rainfall is expected during this stretch, contributing to the dry conditions.

Health Alert: 'Extreme' Allergy Levels in DFW

As the weather warms, allergy sufferers should prepare for a difficult week. Tree pollen counts are forecast to hit extreme levels on Wednesday and Thursday across North Texas. For the remainder of the week, levels are expected to stay in the "very high" to "extreme" range.

In addition to pollen, mold levels are expected to climb to "high" starting Thursday as the humidity and temperatures rise.

Health officials recommend the following tips during peak season:

Keep windows and doors closed, especially on windy days.

Avoid outdoor activities in the early morning when pollen counts are highest.

Shower and change clothes immediately after coming indoors.

Use over-the-counter allergy medications as directed to alleviate symptoms.