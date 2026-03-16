Track official killed in crash at Kennedale Speedway Park

article

The Brief One track official died and another was seriously injured after their ATVs collided while responding to a crash during a World of Outlaws race in Kennedale. The victim was identified as Billy Hurt, a veteran safety official. The second official, Jerry Myers, is reportedly stable and recovering. The Sprint car racing community has since issued several tributes honoring Hurt’s lifelong dedication to driver safety.



One track official died, and another was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday during the World of Outlaws event at Kennedale Speedway Park.

What we know:

According to the Kennedale Police Department, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the racetrack located at 6737 Hudson Village Creek Road.

Police said two officials collided while responding to a race car accident on the track. Both were ejected from the all-terrain vehicles they were driving.

One official died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The race was canceled after the accident.

Dig deeper:

The crash happened during a World of Outlaws race. The racing organization identified the victim as Billy Hurt, a longtime safety official for Sprint car racing.

World of Outlaws also said Jerry Myers, the official who was injured, is now stable and recovering.

What they're saying:

"Beyond his professionalism, Billy exemplified what it meant to be a good person, always putting others before himself," World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter said in a statement. "He dedicated his life to ensuring the safety of every racer, making their well-being his main priority. And beyond the track, his kindness shone further with every interaction, quickly becoming a friendly face to everyone he met. The entire World Racing Group family is deeply saddened by his loss."

Other members of the racing community said they were deeply saddened by Hurt’s death.

"So many times the spotlight is on the drivers, but the truth is none of us do what we do without the brave men and women standing on the other side of the wall. They put their lives on the line every single night to be there for us in the worst moments, making sure we have a chance to walk away and race another day," Brian Brown, a Sprint car driver, said on social media. "Billy can never be replaced, and he will be missed more than words can say. Thank you, Billy, for everything you gave to this sport and for the knowledge you passed along to so many."

"The Lucas Oil Speedway family is deeply saddened by the loss of Billy Hurt, a trusted and familiar presence in our pits through his work with racing series focused on safety. While Billy was not a member of our staff, he was someone we came to know, respect, and appreciate each time he was at our facility," Lucas Oil Speedway said on social media.