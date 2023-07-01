Dr Pepper BBQ Sauce
(Yield 1 Quart)
12 oz. Dr Pepper
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2T Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. mustard powder
1/2 tsp. each - onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, hot sauce
Directions:
1. Place a small pot on the stove on medium high heat- add the Dr Pepper in the pot and bring to a boil.
2. Once the Dr Pepper is boiling, add the ketchup, Worcestershire, hot sauce, and apple cider vinegar and whisk together until well combined.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and stir them until they are fully incorporated into the sauce.
4. Bring the sauce back up to a boil and then drop it down to low to simmer for 30 minutes to thicken the sauce.