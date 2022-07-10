Crispy Chicken Sliders







from RB Golf Club & Resort Executive Chef Tina Bible



Ingredients

Buttermilk Marinade:

2 cups of buttermilk

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

3 boneless chicken breasts cut into half

Flour Dredge:

3 cups flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp seasoning salt

2 tsp garlic powder

Cole Slaw:

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

1 grated carrot

2 tbsp mayonnaise

Juice of ½ lemon

½ tsp vinegar

Salt to taste

To Serve:

3 Slider buns

Instructions:

1. Combine all the buttermilk marinade ingredients in a mixing bowl then add chicken breast. Allow chicken to marinade for 2 hours or up to 24 hours for flavorful chicken breast, refrigerate.

2. Once the chicken has marinated, combine all the four dredge ingredients and mix.

3. Remove chicken from the buttermilk marinade then dredge in the flour, making sure you get the flour packed on the chicken breast. You can do a double dredge for a thicker crust.

4. Heat oil in a stock pot, temperature should be 360 degrees. Shake off excess flour, carefully add the chicken to hot oil. Cook for 8-10 minutes until the chicken is golden brown then flip. Once the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees it is done.

5 .Remove the chicken from the oil and allow it to drain on a paper towel before assembling the sandwich.

6. Meanwhile, combine all the ingredients for the coleslaw in a bowl and mix well. This could be done the night before to let all the flavors marry.

7. Toast your slider buns then top with coleslaw and chicken. Serve with your favorite side and enjoy!